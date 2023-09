According to the Drought Monitor Missouri map released last Thursday, drought conditions have eased in Southeast Missouri, with zero drought found in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties this past week. We’re not out of the woods just yet, nearly 78% of Missouri — representing 2.15 million residents — remains in some level of drought.

