Limestone mining on the river

For nearly a century, the curve of the Mississippi River just east of Scott City was a bonanza for limestone mining. In 1998, mining stopped. Now, production is back on the Grays Point and intentions are to gather resources there once again. Russ Mothershead, the president and CEO of Midwest Agri-Chemico Inc., bought the property that would become the Grays Point quarry in 2006. Mothershead started test drills last year and officially started operations a few weeks ago. Currently, seven people work at the approximately 300-acre Grays Point site, but plans are to grow.

