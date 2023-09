The USGS says Bandana, Kentucky recorded a minor earthquake measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale a week ago. The seismic event occurred just over 3 miles northeast of the town. It was small in magnitude, but prompt residents to be cautious. There were no reports of damages or injuries.

