SEMO See Me Series coming soon

The third annual SEMO See Me Series will feature the award-winning documentary “Teacher of Patience” next Sunday, at Southeast Missouri State University. The film follows the family of Emily Felter, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome. Emily’s father, Tom Felter, is a paramedic who developed a presentation that teaches first responders and the greater community about communicating. “Teacher of Patience” will be screened at 6 p.m. in Rose Theatre. Read more in today’s SE Missourian.

