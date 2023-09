The U.S. has pledged another billion dollars in aid to Ukraine, as the country attempts to push back Russian forces in the ongoing war. Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, a Republican, supports the Biden administration’s move to shore up Ukraine’s military force and supply aid to the war-torn country…

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!