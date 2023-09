Another win for Missouri’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration over social media censorship. A tribunal of the 5th U-S Circuit Court of Appeals said the federal government threatened social media platforms to censor people that criticized the government during the pandemic. It remains to be seen if the latest ruling will be taken up by the U-S Supreme Court.

