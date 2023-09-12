Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding everyone, the annual Day on the River returns to Cape Girardeau Saturday at Riverfront Park. This annual event showcases the Mississippi River and gives you an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the Mississippi River. It runs from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is a great family get together featuring live river animals and free boat rides on the river with Missouri Department of Conservation scientists, as well as informational booths, live aquatic animal displays and children’s crafts. Boat rides will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free for all ages and groups. No registration is required.

