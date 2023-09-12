Deadly Motorcycle crash in Cape

Cape Police are reporting at approximately 7:15 yesterday morning, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to N. Mount Auburn for a motorcycle vs. a car crash crash. 53YO Tylana Chapman from Jackson, was driving up a private drive in her Dodge Charger and turned north on Mount Auburn in front of 56YO James Randol, also from Jackson, on his Kawasaki motorcycle. He struck the driver’s side of the car and was ejected. Although Randol was wearing his helmet, he later died at the Hospital from his injuries. The Cape Girardeau Police Department crash reconstruction team continues to investigate this incident.

