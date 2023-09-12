2023 Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol Champ Crowned!

Congratulations to our 2023 Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol Winner Sarah Miller! Sarah and all of our finalists put on a great performance last night at the SEMO District Fair. Sarah has won $1000 and is the 2023 Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol!

Thank you to all of our sponsors including Randy Palen Karaoke, the SEMO District Fair, Benton Neighbor Days, the Pulaski County Fair and the Cape Park and Rec!

