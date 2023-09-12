For the third consecutive month, Missouri Department of Revenue has posted big increases in use-tax revenue for Cape Girardeau County. The county use tax is gathered on online and out-of-state business transactions. Voters in the cities of Cape Girardeau and Scott City have OK’d a use tax but Jackson has not. In September, DOR remitted just over $353 thousand dollars to Cape Girardeau County in use tax, a jump of 41% in the same month a year ago. In August, an 85% increase year-to-year has taken in roughly $643 thousand dollars. Cape Girardeau County spends its use-tax revenue for the county’s justice center in Jackson, which opened three years ago.

