Menu

Southern 7 Health Department is now scheduling homebound flu and COVID-19 vaccinations 

Southern 7 Health Department is now scheduling 2023 homebound flu and COVID-19 vaccinations for residents who live in Southern Illinois. This service is offered once a year by the health department for two days in October.

Residents qualify as homebound if they are unable to leave their home due to a condition. To find out if you qualify, or to make an appointment, call 618-634-2297, ext. 9132. They are asking you to please leave your name, phone number, and county of residence.  and a Southern 7 Office Associate will contact you as soon as possible.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts