Southern 7 Health Department is now scheduling homebound flu and COVID-19 vaccinations 

Southern 7 Health Department is now scheduling 2023 homebound flu and COVID-19 vaccinations for residents who live in Southern Illinois. This service is offered once a year by the health department for two days in October.

Residents qualify as homebound if they are unable to leave their home due to a condition. To find out if you qualify, or to make an appointment, call 618-634-2297, ext. 9132. They are asking you to please leave your name, phone number, and county of residence. and a Southern 7 Office Associate will contact you as soon as possible.