The American Red Cross currently is experiencing a national blood shortage. Fewer donors and a high demand have drawn down the national blood supply and reduces distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas. Donors of all blood types urgently are needed, according to the Red Cross. There also is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors. 1-800-RED CROSS

