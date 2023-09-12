The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Supreme Court of Missouri to fill the vacancy to be created by the October 13th, retirement of Judge Patricia Breckenridge after more than four decades of judicial service. New applications as well as letters of interest will be accepted until noon Friday, October 6th. You can also nominate someone you think would server the state well in that capacity. We have a link on our website for you to apply or nominate someone to the MO. State Supreme Court.

https://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=200993