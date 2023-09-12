Two rollover vehicle collisions within an hour in KY

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office in Western KY. responded to two rollover vehicle collisions within an hour of one another yesterday morning. Sgt. Richard Edwards of the Sedalia Fire Department said they responded to a single-vehicle rollover collision in the southbound lanes of US 45 North, between West Sawyer Road and Ky. 2194. 33-year-old Kelsey Kendall, of Mayfield lost control of her vehicle and overturned in a ditch after crossing, and missing oncoming traffic. She declined hospital treatment. About an hour later, near 8:30 AM, 33-year-old Hanna Ward of Farmington, was westbound on Burnett’s Chapel Road when her vehicle when off the side of the road. Ward overcorrected causing her to lose control, hitting two trees and over-turning. Ward and her two young passengers were driven to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

