Jaylon Taylor, Food Service Assistant at the Missouri Veterans Home – Mt. Vernon, was named the 2023 Missouri Health Care Association Employee of the Year. Taylor is a dietary worker at the Veterans Home and was nominated by his peers for his helpfulness and dedication to the Veterans he serves. Jaylon’s dedication to serving the Veterans at Mt. Vernon goes beyond the dining room, as he also provides worship services during his personal time for those interested in attending. Mt. Vernon Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff noted, “As a team member, Jaylon has always shown kindness and respect to the Veterans who call Mt. Vernon home.”

