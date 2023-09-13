Bootheel Regional Planning Commission visiting local libraries

The Bootheel Regional Planning Commission has announced that they will be traveling to different libraries throughout their six-county service areas to provide an opportunity for residents to enroll in the Affordable Internet Connection Program. The Federal Communications Commission is helping to promote and enroll qualifying low-income households into the program. Internet for 30 bucks a month. The Bootheel Regional Planning Commission will be hosting the events at local libraries all next week. To get started go to https://getinternet.gov

