During a press conference at the State Capitol yesterday, Governor Mike Parson announced that he has selected the 52YO, Honorable Kelly Bron-iec, to be a Judge on the Supreme Court of Missouri. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge George W. Draper III. Governor Parson said. “Not only is the Judge an exceptional jurist but she’s an even better person.”

