Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Mass Media is collaborating with Kent Library to host a screening of the documentary “Teacher of Patience,” as part of the third annual See Me Series. It happens Sunday, at 6 p.m. in Rose Theatre. “Teacher of Patience” features the parents of a daughter with Down syndrome. The father is a paramedic. The story focuses on fundraising efforts while also highlighting everyday life.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!