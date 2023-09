Southeast Suicide Prevention Inc., will hold its second annual Illuminating Hope Glow Walk at 7 p.m. Saturday, in Jackson’s City Park as part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Registration and check-in will start before the event at 6 p.m. in Shelter No. 4, near the park’s Safety City area. Mental health professional Rick Strait, and president of Southeast Missouri Suicide Prevention Inc. Amber Stepp will deliver remarks.

