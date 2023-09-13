Just a few weeks away from the completion of exterior renovations to the marquee, The historic Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff took a hit from a passing rig. A semi-truck banged the newly replaced red sheet metal wrapping around the base of the iconic marquee around 8 a.m. yesterday. Wally Duncan, president of the Rodgers board said the driver’s GPS had erroneously directed him to take a right on South Broadway to reach the Poplar Bluff Post Office. Board members have reached out to city and state officials to see if they can help. This is the second such accident in the past year. The damage in a picture doesn’t look too bad, but it’s gotta feel like a new scratch, on a new car.

