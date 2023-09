A Missouri Lottery player won a $2.8 million jackpot prize in the Aug. 12 Missouri Lotto drawing when his Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers drawn. He purchased the winning ticket at Phillips 66, on Williams St. in Cape Girardeau, but he didn’t check it until a week later. The unidentified winner says he plans to use the prize money to purchase land. Lotto is Missouri’s longest running in-state Draw Game with drawings on Wednesday and Saturday evenings.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!