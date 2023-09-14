Cape Central HS seniors Andrew Wilde and Yan Zhang are academically famous today

Cape Central HS seniors Andrew Wilde and Yan Zhang have earned their way into one of the most prestigious academic circles in the United States as National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists. Over 1.3 million students entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program in 2022 by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screening for the program. Only 16,000 students were selected to move on as semifinalists. National Merit Scholarship winners of 2024 will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!