Cape Girardeau Public Schools has two former students awarded the rootEd Undergraduate Scholarship

Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS) is announcing that two former students have been awarded the rootEd Undergraduate Scholarship. Liliana Salinas and Lupita Salinas, both freshmen at the University of Missouri, will receive up to a total of $60,000 a piece to pursue their undergraduate degrees. The bilingual twins are first-generation college students. Liliana is majoring in mechanical engineering and Lupita is majoring in computer science. Nacy Strothmann, Cape Central High’s College and Career Advisor said, they are thankful to rootEd for giving them this opportunity.

