Fiber optic cables servicing school buildings in Jackson are replaced

Jackson School District Board of Education members approved replacement of fiber-optic cables servicing school buildings in Jackson. Keenan Kinder, assistant superintendent of Safety and District Operations, is complaining squirrels had chewed through three of the five fiber-optic cables used by the district. Kinder said they’re out three fiber lines. And if they lose the two strands of fiber remaining, the telephones, lights, and internet will stop working district wide. Kinder recommended the board accept a bid from Jackson’s Eastern Missouri Industries Inc. He said EMI has done all past fiber-optic projects for the district and made the lowest bid to fix the problem at $126,650 dollars. The bid includes the new cables be placed underground to protect from hazards including squirrel-related damages in the future. The board voted to accept the bid. Read more in today’s SE Missourian.

