FEMA and Graves County Emergency Management have announced that sirens used in early warning systems have been restored to serve Mayfield, KY residents. The old sirens were destroyed by the tornado of December 2021. The new equipment costs just under $89 thousand dollars. Graves County Emergency Management Director, Tracy Warner says the new sirens are stronger.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!