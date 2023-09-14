Motorcycles will be all around the Perryville Square

There are going to be plenty of motorcycles around the Perryville Downtown Square, as a group of veterans and motorcycle enthusiasts take part in the 11th annual Bikers on the Square tomorrow and Saturday. Organizer Robynne Duvall says “Seeing so many people from so many states is great! All of the events held in downtown Perryville are definitely getting us on the maps.” The biker’s event will coincide with the Fifth Annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run sponsored by the Veterans in Defense of Liberty and the Liberty Riders of America.

