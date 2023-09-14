The Poplar Bluff Police Department is reporting one person has died following motorcycle crash in Downtown Poplar Bluff. It happened at the intersection of Broadway and Pine Street yesterday afternoon. One unidentified person was taken from the scene to a Poplar Bluff hospital with serious injuries. The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Joseph Coble, of Greenville. The Butler County Coroner and Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

