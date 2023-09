The 2023 inductees of Sikeston Public Schools’ Hall of Fame and Honor Wall will add some modifications for this year’s celebration. Four individuals and two teams will be inducted into the Hall of Fame and Honor Wall tomorrow, during the football game between the Sikeston Bulldogs and the Farmington Knights.

