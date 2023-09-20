FREE life saving course at the public library

Responding to and reacting to someone who is going through mental health can be as imperative as knowing how to react to someone who is going into cardiac arrest. That’s where local nurse, gerontologist and former educator Desma Reno comes in. On Monday, Desma taught a free course at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The Project is known as the Mental Health First Aid which teaches people a solid plan for starting a conversation and most importantly getting people the help, they need. Reno says the program provides the support that some in our community need, especially coming from those with a nonjudgmental ear.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!