Man sentenced for possession of Child Pornography

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced that 61-year-old Timothy Ray White has been sentenced to serve 108 months in a federal prison for possession of Child Pornography. Yesterday White appeared at his sentencing at a Federal Courthouse in Cape Girardeau before Federal Judge Stephen Limbaugh. According to court documents a warrant was obtained last October to search the home where numerous electronic devices were found and taken into evidence. Upon further investigation more items were collected. After service of his 108-month sentence, White was ordered to be placed on supervised release for life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

