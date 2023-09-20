Missouri State Highway Patrol is hiring

For those of you potentially interested in serving our state in the form of law enforcement, we have something to discuss with you and that is, Colonel Eric Olson, who is the superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, would like to remind those interested in exploring employment with the agency to attend this week’s career expo at General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO. In addition to the position of trooper, the Patrol workforce includes over 60 civilian career paths. Divisions with current openings will have representatives available to answer questions about positions and projects, employee benefits, and what it’s like to work for the Patrol. Currently, there is a wide variety of job opportunities located throughout the state. This takes Place tomorrow between 10am to 6pm at the MSHP Law Enforcement Academy which is located at 1510 E. Elm Street in Jefferson City.

