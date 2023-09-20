Moderate levels of hemorrhagic disease activity in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports moderate levels of hemorrhagic disease (HD) activity in Missouri’s deer population this past summer. Generally, HD is a general term for epizootic hemorrhagic disease and the bluetongue virus. MDC Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Deb Hudman says, “Hemorrhagic disease is a naturally occurring virus that infects deer through the bite of a native midge commonly called no-see-ums or gnats, HD outbreaks are most common in Missouri between July and October and HD transmission ends after a heavy frost kills the midges.”

