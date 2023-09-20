Plan to redevelop The West Park Mall has strong support

The Cape City Council have signaled strong support during their session on Monday for two items of a plan to redevelop The West Park Mall. After Several months of preliminary moves and negotiations behind the scenes, River City Centre LLC was formed. The Owners of River City Centre LLC have proposed a 107-million-dollar redevelopment plan. River City Centre is a group of local real estate developers and strategic partners. The group is owned and managed by Lucas Haley, Michael Williams and Ben Ressel.

