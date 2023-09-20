“The Best Little Fair in the Land” starts soon
The East Perry Community Fair, also known as “The Best Little Fair in the Land”, will be starting Friday, in Altenburg, Missouri.
According to a post on their Facebook page, organizers anticipate 20,000 to 30,000 visitors to come into the town of less than 400 residents. This two-day community fair will include events such as a 4×4 tractor pull, 4-H and FFA animal judging, fair rides and a mule-jumping competition. There will be a parade at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Throughout the two-day fair, there will be many local artists and bands performing.