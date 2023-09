For the second time in less than a week, an inmate at South Central Correctional Center has died. According to the Department of Corrections, 45-year-old Jason Baker died last Wednesday night at the prison located in southern Missouri’s Texas County. Baker was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. We’re waiting on autopsy results.

