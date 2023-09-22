Beggs Family Farm season coming soon

The Beggs Family Farm has teamed up with Southeast Missouri State University to craft its corn maze for the season and this year’s theme celebrates SEMO’S 150th anniversary. The corn maze was created with the help of Beggs Family Farm manager Bryce Beggs. The Beggs Family Farm season starts Saturday, Sept. 30. They will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a few Thursdays included. Thursdays and Fridays are primarily for school groups, but they are still open to the public.

