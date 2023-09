The East Perry Community Fair will take place this weekend Sept. 22-23 in Altenburg. The Fair will open this year at 1:30 this afternoon with a parade featuring seven local high school bands including Perryville and St. Vincent High School. The 4×4 Truck Pull which was a big hit last year is back this evening at 7. Then it is the World Championship Mule Jumping Championship 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!