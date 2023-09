This Tuesday at 5pm the Cape Girardeau police department will be hosting their annual tip a cop event at the Texas Roadhouse from 5pm to 9pm. All tips received by officers will go to Special Olympics Missouri and the Cape’s own local athletes. The Cape’s finest have worked with these athletes for many years and they can attest to the value of the program.

