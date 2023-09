Yesterday Governor Parson announced that President Biden has approved the Governor’s Request for a major disaster declaration to provide assistance to local governments in wake of the severe weather system that impacted everyone from Late July until Mid August. The declaration makes it possible for assistance to repair damaged roads and infrastructure.

