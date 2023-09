Yesterday, Missouri State Attorney General Andrew Bailey led a multi-state coalition in filing an amicus brief supporting Arkansas’ law banning irreversible gender transition procedures for minors. The brief asks the Eighth Circuit to hold a hearing where all judges of the 8th circuit would hear this case on the constitutionality of the law.

