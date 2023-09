On September 29th Perry County hospital along with the Perry County health system will hold a special ceremony as a new lease agreement will be celebrated. The two will integrate with Mercy which takes place on October 1st. Mercy will operate and Manage the County owned hospital under its new banner of, “Mercy Hospital Perry”. The Ceremony next Friday will take place at 8:30am with Dignitaries on hand.

