This week a 26-year-old Tennessee woman was charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s office with felony theft. A surety bond was set at 25,000 dollars According to CGPD they responded to the mall on Williams for a report of shoplifting and then she was soon placed into custody after they identified her as Jamiracle Robinson. GCPD also stated the investigation is still ongoing.

