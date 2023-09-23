Trading Post – September 23
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
Looking for someone to paint a pickup – ph #: 380-4100
————–
Yard Sale – County Road 450 – Scott Co. – Old Bethel Church
————–
Buying: 2 trim rings for 14 in rims
Buying: Hi-8 camcorder – ph #: 334-3595
————–
Epiphone Dove acoustic guitar
Magnavox camcorder – ph #: 573-282-2268
————–
Craftsman lawn tractor – $300 – ph #: 573-270-9582
————–
Porch swing – $100
Battery powered weed eater
Assorted jewelry/purses/home decor – ph #: 314-243-6197
————–
Vintage floral couch – $80
Oak pedestal table – $50 – ph #: 573-576-0030
————–
2 Earthquake tillers – $100/both
Dewalt table saw – $150
Router – w/table – $50 – ph #: 573-667-5540
————–
Looking for someone to wash home windows – ph #: 573-450-6055