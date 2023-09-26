A Cape Girardeau man was arrested on drug charges after he was captured by police as he attempted to flee from custody. According to Patrolman Bobby Newton, around 1230 AM early Sunday Morning, the officer made contact with the suspect 36-year-old Dakota Tofi. As officer Newton searched Tofi he found 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 5 grams of suspected fentanyl. Tofi was formally charged with two counts of a class C felony. Tofi remains in custody with a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!