At Warren E. Hearnes Elementary in Jackson A therapy dog by the name of Georgia is doing her part in giving students at the school a better day. Hearnes Elementary administrator Amy Smotherman, who introduced Georgia to kids several days ago. Georgia is a standard poodle who is just 18 months old loves playing with her ball and adores her peanut butter treats. Georgia is tasked with bringing the kids smiles along with a level of comfort while they attend school Georgia currently attends the school one day per week, but Smotherman hopes to increase her attendance to twice per week in the future.

