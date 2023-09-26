An anti-abduction seminar will be taking place Saturday
An anti-abduction seminar will be taking place Saturday at the Emerald Street Church of God in Cape Girardeau. Martial Arts Instructor Doug Johnson will be teaching one hour self-defense lessons. The lessons will involve three styles of martial arts, which are; taekwondo, judo, and hapkido, there will also be psychological training by educating children on scenarios that could possibly lead to abduction and how to avoid it. The one-hour class will be free to the public.