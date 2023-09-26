Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith appeared yesterday on CNBC and expressed his confidence in House Speaker Kevin McCarthy putting through a stopgap continuing resolution to keep the government functioning past the October 1st Midnight eastern deadline. On the question as to whether or not the Speaker can sustain his role, Congressman Smith says, “Clearly, the two to three individuals who have been in the news never have voted for Kevin McCarthy and they haven’t gotten over the fact that he is speaker of the House. Talks are still on going in Washington. While congress is on recess they can be recalled to Washington for a vote.

