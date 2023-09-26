On Friday former Major League Baseball player Kerry Robinson was sworn in as a member Southeast Missouri State University board of governors. Back on July 3rd he was appointed to the position by governor Parson on July 3rd with his term expiring on January 1st of 2030. His career spanned over 8 years in the majors with a presence here in the show me state with stints for both the Royals and Cardinals where he also served as a scout for the team since the 2010 season. Robinson was also a financial adviser and currently a licensed real estate agent.

