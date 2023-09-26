Missouri Public Safety medals will go to 18 first responders

This Thursday, the State of Missouri will confer Missouri Public Safety medals to 18 first responders for their heroic acts beyond the call of duty performed during 2022. The presentations will be made by Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe will present 10 Missouri Medals of Valor for exceptional courage and heroism in an attempt to protect or save human life. Kehoe will also present nine Red, White and Blue Heart Awards to first responders seriously or fatally injured in the line of duty. Six of the Red, White and Blue Heart awards will be bestowed posthumously. Kehoe will also present four civilians with awards for exceptional acts to assist first responders.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!