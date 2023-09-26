Saturday October 7th will be the sixth annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic and all proceeds will benefit training and competition for the 1,100 Special Olympics Missouri Athletes. The event is hosted by Knights of Columbus on Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m., with competition starting at 10:30 a.m. For each team the registration fee is $40 dollars and the deadline to register online is October 5th. To register, visit our website for the link.

www.somo.org/cornhole